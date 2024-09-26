Search continues for Cut Bank woman missing since June

In the video above, Aneesa Coomer reports on the disappearance of Natasha Radasa of Cut Bank, who has been missing since June.



Natasha’s daughter says she dropped her mother off in Great Falls in June, and the family has received no contact since.

Natasha's family is working with Great Falls Police Department.

Natasha’s daughter says her mother calls every year on her birthday no matter what, but when she didn’t hear from her this month, the family knew something was wrong.

After three months without contact, the family got in touch with the GFPD and filed a missing persons report.

Natasha, who also goes by Tasha, is 42 years old, 5'7" tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes. If anyone has any information, you're asked to call law enforcement or the Montana Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 406-444-2800.