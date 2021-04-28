Ag Weather: Fire Weather Concerns Elevated

Temperatures will continue to climb above average over the next few days with breezy conditions contributing to elevated fire danger.

Most areas will see winds gusting anywhere from 20 to 30 mph by Thursday, with locally higher gusts, especially along the Rocky Mountain Front. Friday will by far be the windiest day, and also the warmest, with some locations seeing highs near 80 degrees. Dry fuels, wind, and low relative humidity will elevate fire concerns across the plains. We will continue to monitor the situation.

Our next weather system will move into the area this weekend. This will drop our temperatures and bring additional chances for precipitation into early next week. Thunderstorms are even in the forecast for Sunday, but they will be isolated in nature. Highs will drop closer to average by Sunday and into next week.