Montana Ag Network: Independent agriculture equipment manufacturer challenges industry norms

In a time when agricultural equipment manufacturers often restrict repair options, one small Montana company is taking a dramatically different approach.

Ag Trucks and Equipment, located in the tiny community of Fife between Great Falls and Belt, is challenging industry norms by designing high-capacity sprayers that farmers can repair themselves.

Montana Ag Network: company builds equipment designed for DIY repairs

"The main sales pitch is we provide high capacity. We provide up to 3,000 gallons on a machine. Most of the competition, their biggest is about 1,600," said Steven Raska, owner and president of Ag Trucks and Equipment.

With just five full-time employees, this small manufacturing shop produces massive sprayers that stand out in the market not only for their capacity but for their repair philosophy.

"In light of how everyone else wants to do business. We consider ag trucks the Antichrist of the machinery world. We want people to work on their own stuff. We want their stuff to last a long, long time without problems," said Raska.

The company makes it possible for producers to make their own repairs through intentional simplicity, offering specific products with easily identifiable systems and parts.

"No kid with a laptop required for service. We encourage people to work on their own machines. We build the machines so that they can. That draws a lot of attention in this day and age, where pretty much every manufacturer out there wants to hold their customers hostage for parts and service," said Raska.

This business model has created loyal customers who appreciate the company's approach.

"In the 70 machines that we've sold - we've never had anyone go back to what they used to have. We've had the same customers on these machines for 13-14 years," said Raska.

For Raska, the philosophy is simple: agricultural life values simplicity, and equipment should reflect that same value.

"Simplicity has value. We choose to make things a little more simplified, yet still get the job done," said Raska.

