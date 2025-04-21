GREAT FALLS — Marijuana remains one of the most talked-about topics in America, with debates over legalization, growing regulations, and medical use reaching a fever pitch. But behind the controversy is a science — and a story — that many don’t often see. In this edition of From Clone to Cure, we head inside Rocky Mountain Remedies to learn how marijuana is carefully cloned, grown, and harvested right here in Montana.

WATCH:

Montana Ag Network: Rocky Mountain Remedies’ journey from seedling to harvest

“We're getting into our purple cushes here," said Roger Paul, General Manager at Rocky Mountain Remedies. "They're a really stringy plant, and they are not fun to keep pruned.”

Each cannabis plant begins its life as a clone — a genetic copy of a carefully selected “mother” plant chosen for traits like aroma, potency, or resilience.

“Once we have a few plants, we clone off of those plants. We call those mother plants,” Paul explained. “Once we get good numbers of the clones, we destroy the mothers, and that’s when we can actually start developing crops from the clones.”

At any given time, Rocky Mountain Remedies is caring for 30 to 40 different strains. Cloning begins with selecting healthy growth points, dipping them into a special cloning gel to protect the tissue, and planting them into carefully controlled growing mediums.

Paul emphasized the facility’s natural growing philosophy: “I don’t like to use growth hormones. I want to keep it as natural as possible.”

From there, clones are nurtured under precise conditions — with exact amounts of light, humidity, and nutrients — to grow strong and healthy. In about 1 to 3 months, the plants are ready for harvest.

When the time comes, each plant is hand-trimmed to protect the delicate flower, then dried and cured to enhance its flavor, aroma, and potency. Before anything reaches a customer, it must first pass rigorous testing for safety and THC levels — a process that can cost hundreds of dollars per batch.

“For testing, you’re looking at around $350 a part, and you need close to five pounds, typically," Paul said.

Montana’s marijuana industry is tightly regulated. Each plant is tracked from cloning to final sale through the state’s "METRC" system, ensuring full transparency and compliance.

Today, Montana allows recreational marijuana sales for adults 21 and older after voters approved legalization in 2020. However, strict rules remain around where and how marijuana can be grown, sold, and consumed, and some counties opted out of allowing dispensaries altogether.

Inside Rocky Mountain Remedies, agriculture, science, and regulation come together under one roof — shaping not only the future of marijuana in Montana but also deepening our understanding of this complex and ancient plant.

Stay tuned for Part Two of From Clone to Cure, where we explore how the harvested plants are processed into their final products.

Click here to visit the website.

