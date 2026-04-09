Montana Ag Network: sheep producers report strong lamb crop despite challenges

VALIER — As lambing season comes to a close across Montana, producers are taking stock of how the year unfolded… balancing the realities of drought, predators, and market pressures with the outcomes of the season itself.

For Mike and Maureen Hoggan, who have been raising sheep near Valier for more than three decades, this year brought a welcome result.

Madison Collier reports - watch the video here:

Montana Ag Network: lambing season wraps up

The couple, who have operated their sheep business for 33 years, say no two lambing seasons are ever the same. Over the years, they’ve adjusted their approach, including shifting lambing from February to April, to better align with weather conditions and improve outcomes.

Even with those adjustments, challenges continue to shape the operation.

“We’ve had this drought for five years… and this last year was real challenging,” Mike Hoggan said. “Five, six years ago, I was getting 450 bales… this last year I got like 250.”

Reduced hay production has forced producers like the Hoggans to be more strategic with feeding and pasture use, especially heading into spring, when moisture is critical for pasture growth.

At the same time, predator pressure has increased in recent years. The Hoggans now pen their sheep at night using electric fencing to protect against grizzly bears and coyotes, something they say has become a necessary part of protecting their livestock.

Market conditions have added another layer of uncertainty. Hoggan pointed to imported lamb as a major factor affecting prices, particularly in the fall when many U.S. producers are ready to sell.

“The imports come in… and crash the market right about the time everybody here is ready to sell,” he said, adding that the pressure has pushed some producers out of the industry.

Despite those challenges, this year’s lambing season stood out.

The Hoggans reported about a 185% lamb crop, with a high number of twins and triplets, making it one of their most successful seasons to date.

“This year was one of our better lambings ever,” Hoggan said. “A lot of triplets, a lot of twins.”

As lambing season wraps up, the focus now shifts to spring pasture conditions, available moisture, and whether market prices remain steady in the months ahead.

“As long as these prices hold… we’re optimistic to keep going like we are,” Hoggan said.

For producers like the Hoggans, a strong lambing season can help offset the uncertainties that come with agriculture, offering a measure of stability as they prepare for the next cycle.

