Obituary: James Earl Nicholls

James Earl Nicholls, aged 57, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on April 5, 2026.

James was born on April 1, 1969, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He went on to earn his associate’s degree in auto and diesel mechanics, a field that reflected both his skill and passion for working with his hands.

James also proudly served his country in the United States Army, carrying that sense of duty and resilience throughout his life.

Over the years, James worked in a variety of fields, including tire service, fire sprinkler systems, and agriculture. No matter the job, he brought dedication, hard work, and a willingness to learn.

James had a deep love for motorcycles, often enjoying the freedom of the open road. He also found peace in fishing and excitement in watching NASCAR. Above all, he cherished the time he spent with his friends and family, creating memories that will be treasured by those who knew him.

He is survived by his beloved son, Cole Nicholls, of Great Falls, Montana.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.