Inmate death investigated in Chouteau County

Marvin John Brodock, an inmate at the Chouteau County jail in Fort Benton, was found dead on Saturday, April 4, 2026.

Chouteau County Sheriff Justin Smith said that at about 6:40 p.m., detention officers responded to a medical incident in the jail. They rendered aid to Brodock until EMS personnel arrived, who determined that Brodock was deceased.

The cause and manner of his death have not yet been released.

An investigation into his death is underway, in accordance with standard procedures for any in-custody death of an inmate.

The investigation is being conducted by the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation and the Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner's Office.

Brodock, 76 years old, was facing charges of sexual intercourse without consent and sexual abuse of children; the charges involved children under the age of 12.

According to the jail roster, he was booked into the facility on March 20, 2026.

His initial court date had been scheduled for April 7.

Previous reporting on Brodock shows that he is an Army veteran and served as the commander of VFW Post 4047.

Brodock also served as the bus driver for high school sports teams for 13 years.

