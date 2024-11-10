Montana Ag Network: Solum Tread aims for sustainability

Our shoes may be wearing out the environment. The plastics from our footwear live forever in landfills and studies have shown they have even have chemicals that contribute to the downfall of fish populations. But as MTN’s Tim McGonigal shows us in the video above, with the help of a Great Falls ag processor, a Colorado native turned shoe industry insider now living in Bozeman is charting a path to change. Click here to check out the Solum Tread website.

