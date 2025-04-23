Montana Farmers Union joins Blackfeet Nation in lawsuit against tariffs

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Farmers Union (MFU) has joined the Blackfeet Nation in a federal court complaint, challenging recent tariffs they say threaten Montana’s agricultural economy and violate Indigenous treaty rights.

Walter Schweitzer, president of the Montana Farmers Union, said the organization became an intervenor in the case to protect the livelihoods of family farms and ranches.

"We wanted to protect the family farm and ranch here in Montana," Schweitzer said. "The complaint was filed by some tribal members of the Blackfeet Nation. First and foremost, they argued that the executive branch doesn't have the authority to impose these tariffs. And secondly, it was a violation of the Jay's Treaty."

Signed in 1794, Jay’s Treaty includes provisions allowing Indigenous peoples, such as the Blackfeet, to trade and move freely across what is now the U.S.-Canada border. The Blackfeet Nation, whose ancestral territory spans both sides of the border, has been particularly impacted by the restrictions.

"The members of their tribe live north of the border, and they wanted to keep that corridor of trade open for their nations," Schweitzer explained.

Montana farmers are also seeing the ripple effects of the tariffs. Schweitzer noted that many customers have canceled contracts or are hesitant to sign new ones — a significant concern during the spring planting season.

"Some farmers are planting right now. Some have already planted the crop that they had contracted," he said.

While the long-term consequences remain uncertain, early indicators suggest serious economic ramifications.

According to Schweitzer, Montana typically exports $860 million worth of goods to Canada annually and imports approximately $6.8 billion.

“In tourism, it’s going to be a real impact,” he added. “The number of Canadians coming across the border has dropped drastically.”

In response to a request for comment, Senator Steve Daines said, “I'm fighting to ensure our farmers and ranchers have access to critical markets across the globe, as President Trump works to level the playing field and bring back American strength abroad.”

Schweitzer emphasized that prior to the tariffs, the U.S. was experiencing strong economic momentum. “Our dollar against all other currencies was never as strong as it was a few months ago,” he said.

As the case proceeds in federal court, both the Blackfeet Nation and the Montana Farmers Union say they remain committed to defending cross-border trade rights and protecting Montana's agricultural future.