GREAT FALLS — The Montana Farmers Union is continuing a statewide push to help anybody involved in agriculture take a more active role in the legislative process, through a series of hands-on advocacy workshops being held in communities across the state.

The free trainings are part of a broader outreach effort by the MFU to connect directly with agricultural producers and strengthen their voices ahead of the 2027 Montana Legislature.

Madison Collier reports - watch the video here:

Montana Farmers Union will host workshops ahead of 2027 Legislative Session

MFU spokesperson Bella Folino said, “Our legislative advocacy trainings - we're holding them all around the state. We're having 26 in total. And it's going to be teaching people how they can get involved in their community through different legislative actions, such as reaching out to legislators or talking to community members about issues in their area.”

Each training runs about two hours and is designed to give attendees practical tools to engage with policymakers. Participants will learn how to navigate the state’s legislative website, practice contacting lawmakers, and take a look at policy discussed in previous sessions.

The MFU has invited legislators, commissioners, and other officials to attend, giving the attendees the opportunity to ask questions and learn of priorities that could shape future policy decisions.

The workshops build on earlier stops already held in communities across Montana, including Circle, Sidney, Jordan, Livingston, Belgrade, Townsend, Dillon, Helena, Big Timber, Red Lodge, Fort Benton, Ronan, and Kalispell.

Further into May, the Montana Farmers Union is planning additional trainings in Miles City, Forsyth, and Billings, and will have more information as they get closer to date.

To expand access even further, they are also working on a virtual option. A Zoom session is expected to allow participants from anywhere in the state to join, ask questions, and engage with the training. Organizers also hope to record a session and make it available online for those who cannot attend in person.

Upcoming sessions:

Glasgow – April 21, 12:00–2:00 p.m., Toodie’s Cafe (309 2nd Ave S)

– April 21, 12:00–2:00 p.m., Toodie’s Cafe (309 2nd Ave S) Plentywood – April 21, 6:00–8:00 p.m., Cousin’s Family Restaurant (118 S Main St)

– April 21, 6:00–8:00 p.m., Cousin’s Family Restaurant (118 S Main St) Malta – April 22, 12:00–2:00 p.m., Great Northern Hotel – Lodge Room (2 S 1st St East)

– April 22, 12:00–2:00 p.m., Great Northern Hotel – Lodge Room (2 S 1st St East) Lewistown – April 22, 6:00–8:00 p.m., Brooks Market (104 2nd Ave S)

– April 22, 6:00–8:00 p.m., Brooks Market (104 2nd Ave S) Great Falls – April 27, 6:00–8:00 p.m., 511 Event Center (511 Central Ave)

– April 27, 6:00–8:00 p.m., 511 Event Center (511 Central Ave) Chester – April 28, 6:00–8:00 p.m., 1st Street Mercantile (14 1st Street E)

– April 28, 6:00–8:00 p.m., 1st Street Mercantile (14 1st Street E) Hamilton – May 7, 12:00–2:00 p.m., Ravalli County Fairgrounds Event Center (100 Old Corvallis Road)

– May 7, 12:00–2:00 p.m., Ravalli County Fairgrounds Event Center (100 Old Corvallis Road) Missoula – May 7, 6:00–8:00 p.m., Missoula County Fairgrounds Floriculture Building (1101 South Ave W)

– May 7, 6:00–8:00 p.m., Missoula County Fairgrounds Floriculture Building (1101 South Ave W) Havre – May 11, 6:00–8:00 p.m., Vic’s Place (336 2nd Street)

– May 11, 6:00–8:00 p.m., Vic’s Place (336 2nd Street) Choteau – May 12, 6:00–8:00 p.m., John Henry’s Restaurant (215 Main Ave N)

All workshops are free and open to the public; while registration is not required, it is encouraged for planning purposes.

More information, including registration details and legislative resources, can be found at the Montana Farmers Union website.

