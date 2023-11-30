Montana Grain Growers convention continues in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Pacific Steel and Recycling Center in the Montana ExpoPark is hosting the 68th Montana Grain Growers Association Convention & Trade Show from November 28-30.

The convention provides the opportunity for farmers around the state to educate themselves in grain markets, soil health, seed alternatives, rural mental health awareness and the newest innovations in machine manufacturing.

This year, combines, sprayers, tractors and more were rolled out, some displaying some impressive new features.

“Our targeted wheat application with cameras on the booms to be able to target and select spray instead of just a general broadcast. So that will help reduce input costs on the farmer,” says Tristian Newman, a product specialist with Fendt machinery.

The device he refers to are small cameras, designed by Raven, which can measure the color and type of plant before applying spray. This reduces waste and more efficiently cultivates a successful harvest.

Sales manager at Tilleman, Kurt Wiggers adds more.

“With the sprayers. We're looking at technology that is is reading whether it's a weed or is that a weed plant. And we're looking at what color of green, what shade it is on whether we're going to spray it and try to kill it or whether it's something that we do want to keep,” says Wiggers.

Agricultural machinery has long been at the forefront of cutting-edge innovation in automated design. Self-driving cars have borrowed designs from farming machine automation used over two decades ago.

Fertilizing science has also taken a leap. Now farmers are better able to understand when to use fertilizer when the crop is most receptive so as not to waste fertilizing product and therefore money.

