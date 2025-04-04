As the harvesting season approaches, producers across the region are expressing a renewed sense of optimism, encouraged by recent weather patterns and the possibility of more on the way.

WATCH:

Recent snow and moisture has producers cautiously optimistic

On Wednesday and Thursday, areas from Great Falls to the Hi-Line received anywhere from a coating to a few inches of snow accumulation.

“We’ve had a lot of good snow cover this year,” said a producer from Liberty County, Stine Decker. “We got very timely rains last year and that's all we need around here to grow crop is June and maybe a good rain in July and we're in pretty good shape usually if that's the case.”

While other years have marked dry growing seasons, last year’s moisture was a key factor in crop development. Early season moisture like snow helps to not only provide slow melting moisture, but a cover and a solid foundation during crop growth stages.

Decker added, “We're not completely bone dry, but we're going to need-need more here. If we can get our few timely rain showers, we'll be in good shape.”

While the harvest outlook will vary depending on location and crop type in north central Montana, many producers say even a little bit of moisture can make all the difference.

All eyes will be on the skies as summer approaches with many hoping that the weather continues to cooperate.

Decker laughed, “They say there’s moisture coming.”