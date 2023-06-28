Schools share in grant awards from Montana Farmers Union Foundation

GREAT FALLS — Several community projects focused on education and agriculture have received a financial boost thanks to the Montana Farmers Union Foundation.

The organization recently awarded nearly $30,000 in grants to projects that align with their mission to create new opportunities and contribute to the growth of Montana agriculture and rural communities.

Here is a list of the recipients:



$2,500 to Utterback School in Conrad for a free standing, self-water hydroponics unit to grow fruits, herbs and lettuces.

$2,500 to Anthony Pavkovich for “Women of the Dirt,” a short-form documentary that will humanize Montana’s meat industry by showing the risks, opportunities and rewards the state’s beef producers experience within the current system of agriculture.

$1,000 to Belt High School for the purchase of animal science 4-D anatomy models for livestock and companion animals and veterinary supplies to practice using proper veterinary techniques.

$1,000 to Mission West Community Development Partners’ Mission Mountain Area Pedal to Plate farm-to-farm bike tour culminating in a locally sourced farm-to-table dinner, locally brewed beer, live music, and a farmers market.

$2,500 to Hamilton School District #3 F2S to revitalize the Daly Elementary school garden in Hamilton.

$2,500 to Land to Hand Montana/Columbia Falls School District to support after school garden club programming.

$2,500 to Helena Flats School Garden to renovate a school, with the goal of incorporating land to hand learning for all students and making the garden an accessible place for all students to learn.

$2,500 to Anderson School in Bozeman to provide materials for the school farm to table program by creating new garden spaces for grades k-8.

$2,500 to Happy Ranch Wife Productions to purchase 750 books to take to schools for readings and then to give to children.

$4,500 to Vista Ridge Foundation to finish construction of a passive solar year-round greenhouse that will increase availability of locally grown produce in traditionally underserved areas.

This year’s Foundation grant awards compliment Montana Farmers Union’s pillars of education, cooperation, and legislation, and Montana Farmers Union also awarded another $12,500, including $10,000 to the Western Agricultural Research Center’s buildings upgrade project.