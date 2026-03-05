USDA offers Farmers Assistance Bridge Program

GREAT FALLS – Some farmers can receive financial help through the Farmers Assistance Bridge Program offered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The Montana Grain Growers Association says the program is a sum of money that Congress put aside totaling $11 billion.

After approval of application, the money is then allocated to major crops in the United States.

The loans will sustain farmers until payments from the farm program will come out of the “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

The MGGA says applying for the program is easy and the money a farmer gets will be calculated by what farmers planted last year.

