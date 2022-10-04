Grant will help create wellness center for Fort Belknap Indian Community

GREAT FALLS — A north-central Montana healthcare consortium, led by the Fort Belknap Indian Community and Bear Paw Development Corporation, has received a $10 million dollar USDA Emergency Rural Healthcare Grant.

The grant award will enable construction of a wellness facility and provide a "significant increase" of healthcare services and resources within the Fort Belknap Indian Community, according to a news release from Island Mountain Development Group (IMDG).

Once the wellness center is completed, an integrated healthcare model will incorporate primary care, substance abuse services, behavioral health services, physical therapy, and diabetes treatment along with traditional cultural beliefs and healing practices of the Aaniiih and Nakoda peoples on the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation. The program will provide healthcare services to Fort Belknap and Hi-Line residents

IMDG, a for-profit corporation on the Fort Belknap Reservation, in partnership with the Fort Belknap Health Department, will coordinate and manage the delivery of the Aaniiih Nakoda Health Care Model Program. IMDG will oversee the Anaakyaaniiin Wellness Center's construction schedule.

The USDA grant is an additional resource that enhances the $11 million dollar already received from the Fort Belknap Indian Community Council's American Rescue Plan Act allocation of fiscal recovery funds.

Following community engagement sessions in each of the Fort Belknap communities in 2021, the FBIC Council identified the need for better access to healthcare, and especially behavioral health services to address the ongoing youth suicide crisis, as a significant priority.

The news release states: "The Anaakyaaniiin Wellness Center includes a recreation center, fitness facility, medical wing, and nutrition room/community kitchen. The Center will provide essential services to keep Fort Belknap and Hi-Line residents healthy and serve as a gathering place for healthy activities. Additionally, the Center will offer extensive telehealth opportunities to connect especially youth and veterans with caregivers."

"The Fort Belknap Indian Community is grateful to the Administration and USDA. As a result of this award, we can finally provide high-quality healthcare to our Tribal members, many of whom have never had access or limited access to such services, especially on the southern end of our Reservation" said Jeffrey Stiffarm, President of the Fort Belknap Indian Community Council. "The grant will help us build a state-of-the-art healthcare facility in our Hays community and, as such, tribal members won't have to travel great distances to get the healthcare they need and deserve."

Stiffarm added, “The Anaakyaaniiin Wellness Center will be open to everyone and, we hope, become an example of excellence in rural healthcare delivery and culturally-informed wellness practices."

“Bear Paw Development Corporation is grateful for the decades-long partnership we have with the Fort Belknap Indian Community and for the opportunity to be involved with this incredible project,” said Paul Tuss, Executive Director. “This Wellness Center will be a game-changer for the residents of Fort Belknap and will significantly enhance the quality of life of this special part of northern Montana for years to come.”



