37 cats dropped off at Lewis & Clark Humane Society

Imagine working at an animal shelter and having someone bring in 37 cats in one day. That's just what happened at the Lewis & Clark Humane Society.

To make naming dozens of cats much easier, each cat is named after a different flavor of ice cream. The Humane Society has a running list of themes for when they have large groups of animals brought in to name them all.

Evan Charney reports - watch the video here:

It was all hands on deck when someone reached out to the humane society, looking to bring in 37 stray cats that they had been caring for but couldn’t keep up with.

“This person needed help, and we want people to come to us when they need help,” said operations director Kat Martineau.

The Humane Society worked with the caregiver in advance to pick a day to bring them all in to be spayed and neutered efficiently to be ready for adoption the next day.

Luckily, they have an in-house veterinarian that specializes in shelter medicine…

“Where it might take a normal vet who doesn't do it all the time anywhere from 20 minutes to an hour, depending on how complicated the surgery is, it usually takes Lindsey 4-10 minutes,” said Cassidy Cook, director of development and communications for the Humane Society.

Thankfully, all of the cats were friendly and well cared for, making the process easier to manage.

“Once we started meeting them, it was just relief that we were gonna be able to help these cats and help this person,” Martineau said.

Evan Charney, MTN News Pictured: French Vanilla

As of now, 16 of the 37 are in foster care, and four have already been adopted. While nine of the cats are kittens and not quite able to be adopted yet, Humane Society staff say they will continue to nurture them until they can find their forever home.

“It's just a really cool thing to be able to help,” Cook said. “I think anybody who has that type of heart or has that type of guiding light in their life knows that that's just a really cool feeling.”

There are still plenty of flavors left to foster or adopt. More information about how to support the Humane Society can be found here.