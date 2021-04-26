4 students hit by a vehicle on Highway 93

ARLEE — Four Arlee students were hurt Monday morning while crossing U.S. Highway 93 North in Arlee.

A social media post from Arlee Schools states the high school students were hit by a vehicle and taken to hospitals in Missoula with "non-life threatening" injuries.

"We would appreciate your thoughts and prayers for the students and their families as they work to recover from this incident," the post states.

The incident was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol shortly at about 8:40 a.m. on Monday in the area of US Highway 93 and Whitworth Street.

At this point, there is no word on whether the driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene, or has been detained by law enforcement.

We will update you if we get more information.