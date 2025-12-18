Cats and Griz rosters feature 76 Montana natives

MISSOULA — Montana natives almost always leave their imprint on the Brawl of the Wild.

After all, it was Caden Dowler from Billings and Zac Crews from Missoula who made the biggest plays in Montana State’s rivalry win over Montana in November.

With the teams set for their unprecedented semifinal matchup Saturday, 76 Treasure State products highlight the rosters — 44 Bobcats and 32 Grizzlies.

The players come from 24 Montana communities , ranging in size from tiny Melstone, population 126, to Billings, Montana’s largest city with a population around 120,000.

Melstone claims Montana State linebacker Bryce Grebe, while the Magic City features nine players between the two teams. The Cats are heavy with six West High alums like Caden and Taco Dowler, while the Griz boast former Central Rams Kade Boyd and Clay Oven.

Missoula has more players in the game than any other Montana community with 15 guys spread across the two rosters. Sentinel High School produced nine of those, including Crews and running back Adam Jones for the Bobcats and Grizzlies TJ Rausch and Geno Leonard.

The nine Spartans on the rosters are the most of any high school.

Forty-nine of the 76 players competed in Class AA football in high school, 11 played in Class A and 10 in Class B.

Four guys played 8-Man football, and two —Melstone's Grebe and former Froid-Lake star Mason Dethman — were 6-Man players.

And the number of Treasure State Cats and Griz is set to grow next year. MSU has so far signed 10 Montanans as part of its 2026 recruiting class, and UM has inked nine.

Below is a list (alphabetically by last name) of the Montana natives on the Cats and Griz rosters.

Montana Grizzlies from Montana

Dillon Botner, OL, Whitefish

Kade Boyd, S, Billings Central

Austin Buehler, OL, Helena Capital

Chase Cook, RB, Red Lodge

Kade Cutler, S, Philipsburg (Flint Creek co-op)

Drew Deck, WR, Kalispell Glacier

Kellen Detrick, DE, Havre

Ian Finch, WR, Missoula Hellgate

Kash Goicoechea, S, Kalispell Glacier

Cameron Gurnsey, WR, Butte High

Tanner Huff, S, Butte High

Torin Jeske, OL, Bozeman High

Taylor Jones, LB, Missoula Loyola

Isaac Keim, DL, Kalispell Glacier

Geno Leonard, LB, Missoula Sentinel

Ezra Meyer, OL, Missoula Big Sky

Jake Olson, TE, Butte High

Hayden Opitz, LB, Helena Capital

Clay Oven, LB, Billings Central

TJ Rausch, S, Missoula Sentinel

Talen Reynolds, RB, Missoula Loyola

Fynn Ridgeway, S, Whitefish

Tommy Running Rabbit, RB, Browning

Bridger Salvevold, LB, Culbertson

Cody Schweikert, Ath, Columbia Falls

Danny Sirmon, TE, Missoula Sentinel

Gage Sliter, QB, Kalispell Glacier

Bridger Smith, WR, Kalispell Glacier

Cy Stevenson, LB, Libby

Tate Templeton, OL, Missoula Sentinel

Spencer Tripp, DL, Missoula Big Sky

Grady Walker, LB, Missoula Sentinel

Montana State Bobcats from Montana

Paul Brott, DL, Billings West

Thomas Buchanan, TE, Red Lodge

Everett Carr, OL, Bozeman High

Tom Carter, WR, Helena Capital

Kee Christiansen, WR, Dillon

Malachi Claunch, RB, Billings West

Zac Crews, DE, Missoula Sentinel

Carter Curnow, TE, Dillon

Neil Daily, LB, Billings West (spent two years at Missoula Sentinel before moving to Billings)

Mason Dethman, DB, Brockton (Froid-Medicine Lake co-op)

JJ Dolan, DB, Missoula Sentinel

Caden Dowler, DB, Billings West

Taco Dowler, WR, Billings West

Blaine Downing, DE, Saco (Malta)

Patrick Duchien, QB, Florence

Kenneth Eiden IV, DE, Bozeman High

Kash Embry, WR, Bozeman High

Bryce Grebe, LB, Melstone (Custer-Hysham-Melstone co-op)

George Helms, RB, Big Sky (Lone Peak)

Adam Jones, RB, Missoula Sentinel

Ryan Krahe, LB, Great Falls High

Rocky Lencioni, TE, Bozeman High

Jonathan Luhmann, OL, Florence

Talon Marsh, DL, Helena Capital

Burke Mastel, OL, Red Lodge

Tommy Nilson, OL, Missoula Hellgate

Dalton Noble, OL, Clancy (Jefferson High)

Luke Oxarart, DB, Montana City (Jefferson High)

Jaren Perkins, DL, Bozeman High

Colter Petre, DB, Helena High

Dylan Rollins, OL, Missoula Sentinel

Rylan Schlepp, TE, Bozeman Gallatin

Hunter Sharbono, DL, Fairview

Luke Smith, TE, Bozeman High

Vinnie Souza, LB, Billings Central

Tommy Springman, TE, Bozeman Gallatin

Cole Taylor, LB, Great Falls CMR

Grant Vigen, QB, Bozeman Gallatin

Jake Vigen, DE, Bozeman Gallatin

Hudson Wiens, DL, Bozeman High

Ben Winters, OL, Kalispell Glacier

Vaughn Wirkus, OL, Helena Capital

Josh Woodberry, LB, Bozeman Gallatin

Braden Zimmer, OL, Billings West