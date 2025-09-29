'Active shooter situation" reported in Wolf Point

The Wolf Point Police Department says that one person died after being shot in the parking lot of the Albertsons store on Blaine Street, and that the suspect - identified as Ethan Murphy - is still at large as of 10:35 pm on Sunday.

The agency said an officer responded at about 8:40 pm to a reported shooting and found one deceased person and another person with a gunshot wound.

The officer provided immediate medical assistance to the injured person until emergency medical services arrived, and the victim was taken to Trinity Hospital in Wolf Point.

The names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of their families.

Wolf Point residents are urged to shelter in place for their safety and to call 911 immediately if they see Murphy.

Additional responding agencies included the Fort Peck Tribes Patrol and Criminal Investigation Unit, Wolf Point Fire Department, and Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office.

We will update you as we get more information.



(1st REPORT, 9:25 pm) Fort Peck Tribal Law Enforcement has issued a shelter-in-place order due to what it says is an "active shooter situation" in the town of Wolf Point, located in Roosevelt County.

At this point, there is no word on whether anyone has been injured.

The agency issued the alert at 8:50 p.m. on Sunday, September 28, 2025.

Police are responding to the situation behind Town Pump.

Residents and businesses are advised to stay indoors and lock all doors and windows.

According to Fort Peck Tribal Law Enforcement, the suspect has been identified as Ethan Murphy.

If you see anything suspicious or encounter Murphy, call 911 immediately.

No other details have been released; we will update you if we get more information.