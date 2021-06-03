After a year off, Dusty Gliko Bull Riding Challenge is ready to roll

GREAT FALLS — One year off is one too many, but the Dusty Gliko Bull Riding Challenge is set for June 5 in Great Falls, and it should be a good one.

It’ll be the 16th edition of Dusty Gliko Challenge, and announcer Jeff Marn couldn’t be happier to have it back, and to give back.

"We're just glad to be back and being able to bring this great event back to Great Falls," said Marn, who sits on the organizing committee. "We give so much back to the community and they give back so much to us, because they know it's for a great cause."

The event is always a charity fundraiser, so proceeds will once again go to help Make-A-Wish Montana, but also the Weir Family Warriors, a support group for the Weir family of Great Falls, who’s still dealing with the aftermath of a deadly crash earlier this spring .

"This year is pretty special to us. We had some individuals that knew the family and and a lot of the community wants to dive in and help so we've had nothing but success as far as that goes," Marn said.

Bull-riding enthusiasts will get their money’s worth too. With stock provided by Chad Berger and Berger Bulls, this year’s lineup will feature the likes up Matt Triplett, Dakota Louis, and Derek Kolbaba among others.

"It's gonna be outstanding," Marn said. "Probably the best lineup of bull riders I've seen in a long time."

Gates open at 6 p.m. and things kick off at 7 p.m. Saturday at Montana ExpoPark. Tickets in the reserved section are $35, while general admission is $20. Kids age six and younger get in free.