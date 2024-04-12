Prev Next

CONRAD — In the video above, Paul Sanchez reports from Ag Day at Utterback Middle School in Conrad.

Roof collapses in hotel fire It's Ag day here in Conrad. The Utterback Middle School opened their doors as friends and family walk through a human wax museum and learn about a cow stomach.



4th Grader Annalie Pettersen says this poster here is about the ruminant digestive system. So this picture shows this. This is the way that it goes in to the cows body and comes back out!



Mckayla Botsford the 6th grade Teacher tells us that today we've got our open house, and this is for Utterback schools, which is fourth through sixth grade. Two years ago, we started doing Ag. education once a month, and we decided to showcase all that we've learned throughout the year from the Ag. Ed. in our open house.



Hello. My name is Sophia Zimbelman. Bitch. I was born in Russia in 1890 at the age of two. My family and I moved to the United States. I grew up in Montana with my family.



These young students were so engaged as they dressed up for their projects.



5th grader Brylee Giachino shares, I really like being with all my friends and making these projects and stuff, and I'm really excited for the parents to come and see our projects that we've done over the year.



This community is doing great things for agriculture and their students.

