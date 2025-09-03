Air quality takes a hit across parts of Montana (September 3, 2025)

GREAT FALLS — Air quality is taking a hit across most of Montana on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, as winds continue to funnel smoke from Canadian wildfires into the state.

Brianna Juneau has the detailed forecast:

Hazy and smoky conditions impact region

The hazy and smoky conditions will likely continue throughout the day and into Thursday.

As of 9:30 a.m., air quality is rated "unhealthy for sensitive groups" in Great Falls.

Air quality is rated "moderate" in most other areas, including Cut Bank, Havre, Glasgow, Lewistown, and Helena.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (link) uses color-coded classifications for air quality:



MAROON: Hazardous - Health warning of emergency conditions: everyone is more likely to be affected.

PURPLE: Very Unhealthy - health alert - the risk of health effects is increased for everyone.

RED: Unhealthy - some members of the general public may experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.

ORANGE: Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups - members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is less likely to be affected.

YELLOW: Moderate - air quality is acceptable. However, there may be a risk for some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.

GREEN: Good - air quality is satisfactory, and air pollution poses little or no risk.

In addition to the DEQ site, you can also check air quality by clicking here.

