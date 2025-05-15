Hundreds of people gathered at the Blackfoot-Clearwater Wildlife Management area on Thursday, May 15, 2025, for the opening day of the annual shed hunt.

BRIANNA JUNEAU REPORTS - WATCH:

Antler shed hunt draws hundreds to FWP Management Areas

The much-anticipated tradition allows outdoor enthusiasts to scour the rugged landscape for freshly dropped elk antlers as bull elk and deer naturally shed their antlers in late winter. The event usually takes place in mid-May, marking the official opening of various game areas to the public after being closed all winter to protect the habitat.

“We have these areas closed during that time, too, to reduce stress from having people in these areas,” explained Vivaca Crowser, the FWP Regional Communication And Education Mgr.”As they open in the springtime, the animals that have dropped their antlers then are moved on to more of their summer range and then people get to get out here, enjoy the area, and look for those sheds.”

While some participants hope to strike gold, the atmosphere remains celebratory than competitive. For many, the traditions is just a way to welcome the summer recreational season.

This is the case for opening day attendee Gary Bertellotti and his wife; he said, “This is the big event of the spring for everybody that likes to do anything outside. It’s like an easter egg hunt but better.”

These game areas will be open through November and offer plenty of recreational activities like hunting, bird watching, and hiking. As the summer season opens, FWP wants everyone to remember to stay safe and stay bear aware.

Crowser added, “Whether it's today or as we move ahead over the next few weeks, because wildlife isn't used to seeing us after the winter especially the bears, it’s an important thing to remember to stay aware and bear aware when out and about.”