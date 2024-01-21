Assessing the fire damage in downtown Shelby

GREAT FALLS — Investigators - including the state fire marshal - have determined that the fire in downtown Shelby on Friday was caused by an electrical cord in the Shelby Nail & Spa, and that it was accidental.

Officials said on Saturday that the main fire damage is limited to that business and some roof and ceiling sections in the adjacent businesses.

There is heavy smoke damage in all of the businesses in the building, from the Prairie Peddler to the Well Done business on the west end.

The building has now been turned over to the owner.

The Shelby Fire Department said in a social media post:

A huge thank you to Cut Bank and Sunburst Fire Departments for their willingness to respond. Fortunately, we were able to get a handle on the fire before either department arrived, but your willingness to come on a moments notice to help does not go unnoticed. A huge thank you to Tim Moylan and Shelby Paint and Hardware for supplying us with ice melt. It was treacherous around that fire. We had a few people takes spills. You helped more than you will ever know. Finally, I want to thank the citizens of Shelby for your patience. I know it is important to get information as quickly as we can, but we were so busy trying to save an important part of our Main Street that information took a backseat. Thank you for your patience and understanding in this matter.

At this point, there is no word on the dollar amount of damage.

We will update you if we get more information.



(JANUARY 19, 2024) A fire along Main Street in downtown Shelby affected at least three businesses on Friday, January 19, 2024.

According to Dean Lerum at radio station KSEN, the fire sparked shortly after 6pm and spread to the Prairie Peddler, the Shelby Nail & Spa, and Monkey Around Shelby (Shelby Safari).

According to Shelby Fire Chief Ron Buck, the fire was extinguished quickly but all three businesses sustained fire and smoke damage.

No injuries have been reported.

The firefighting effort was hampered by sub-zero temperatures. Buck told KSEN that the -20 degree windchill froze firelines and engines, and made progress difficult.

Twenty-five firefighters responded to the scene. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

We will update you when we get more information.

