Bar owner is raising money for families of Anaconda shooting victims

BILLINGS — A bar owner in Billings is determined to help the families of the deadly mass shooting in Anaconda, and she’s asking for help from across the state and the nation.

Rachel Dehler, owner of High Tide Casino & Bar, was devastated when she heard the news of the shooting on Friday.

“My coworker and I were in tears together this morning, just talking about it and putting ourselves in that position. It's just heartbreaking,” she said.

According to Dehler, the bar industry is a community of its own, so she knew she had to do something to help.

On August 16, she plans to donate all the money from her bar sales that day to the Owl Bar, where the shooting took place.

The owner of the Owl Bar will then give the money to the families of the victims.

Dehler is encouraging other bars in Montana and across the nation to join her in supporting the cause.

“My true vision and what I would love to see happen is for bars across the nation to jump on board and on August 16th, donate all or even a portion of their bar sales to really support this tragedy,” she said.

Dehler has faith in the industry coming together in this time of need: “I think it can really show and reflect the solidarity in this industry because we are, we're one big unspoken family.”

She has also created a GoFundMe so that anyone donate to help the families - if you would like to donate, click here.



The suspect in the murders is 45-year-old Michael Brown. who remains at large as of Monday morning.

The names of the four people who died after being shot in the Owl Bar in Anaconda on Friday, August 1, 2025 were released during a news conference on Sunday morning. They are:



Nancy Lauretta Kelley, age 64

Daniel Edwin Baillie, age 59

David Allen Leach, age 70

Tony Wayne Palm, age 74

The Montana Department of Justice shared these photos of the victims: