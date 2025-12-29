Belt boy critically injured in side-by-side accident

Huck Turville, a young boy from Montana, was critically injured in a side-by-side accident on Friday evening. He and his cousin were involved in the crash.

According to GoFundMe page, Huck was initially taken by ambulance to the Havre Emergency Room and then flown to Great Falls for further evaluation. Doctors later determined he required a higher level of care and he was flown to Salt Lake City.

Medical officials have not released specific details about Huck’s condition, but the family says there are concerns about possible brain injuries and other complications. The Turville family is awaiting further updates.

The family, known in the community for helping others, now faces significant expenses including medical care, travel, lodging, and time away from work. Friends and neighbors have organized support to help the family navigate the ongoing medical and financial challenges.

How to help: