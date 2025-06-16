Belt Rodeo kicks off Montana pro circuit season

BELT — The professional circuit around Montana kicked off this weekend, as the 65th annual Belt PRCA Rodeo got the season going around the Treasure State.

Across Saturday and Sunday, cowboys and cowgirls aimed to get their seasons started in the best way possible by winning some big money and already qualifying for the circuit finals in January.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS OF SUNDAY'S COMPETITION:

65th-annual Belt rodeo kicks off season in Montana pro circuit

Ronan native Trapper McAllister recorded an 82.5-point ride on Done Deal to highlight the best bareback score of the day, while Qwint Stroh of Glendive scored a 79.5 in the saddle bronc.

Cut Bank cowgirl Dusti Bird had the best go in breakaway roping with a time of 2.8 seconds, and in tie down roping Poplar's JC Crowley took the win with a time of 8.9.