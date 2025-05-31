Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Billings homicide; art vending machine; utility rate increase; motorized scooters

montana news graphic
MTN News
montana news graphic
Posted
and last updated

Two more people have been charged with deliberate homicide for the stabbing death of 51-year-old Keith Breckenridge in Billings South Side. Click here for details.

Inspired by the spirit of the 90s, Butte artist Chelsea Smith is using a vending machine to add an element of surprise to her artwork:

Butte artist taps retro spirit with art vending machine

Nine months after making a request to the Montana Public Service Commission to raise energy rates, Northwestern Energy is using a little-known state law to raise those rates without telling customers:

Utility rate increase upsets some Montanans

Motorized scooters, popularized in culture by companies like Bird, are now a specifically regulated mode of transportation in Montana. Click here to read more.

TRENDING
New details about shooting death of Lincoln County child Drop in border crossings means uncertainty for Montana tourism Huge crowd turns out at Smoked BBQ to defy PETA Montana soldiers enter pleas after allegedly trespassing with helicopter

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App