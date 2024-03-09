Bob Marshall Wilderness is hosting adventure volunteer trips

GREAT FALLS — If you’re looking for adventure, it may be time to head to the wilderness. The Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation is once again hosting volunteer adventure trips beginning in June and running through early September.



The foundation will host more than 40 volunteer adventure trips designed to open trails and restore habitat. The foundation says these unique low-cost trips give people the chance to experience one of the country’s most remote wilderness areas.

“There are trips that are focused on invasive plant species mitigation. There are trips that are focused on campsite restoration,” said Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation Executive Director Clifford Kipp. “Certainly, the bulk of the trips are trail maintenance, chore clearing. I think last year we cleared over 500 miles of trail.”

The foundation’s website has details on each trip, showing varying degrees of difficulty for hikes and projects.

“We are also offering a greater amount of shorter trips this year,” said Kipp. “So, 2-to-4-day trips. But there are some that are as long as eight days.”

Kipp says the foundation handles all logistical coordination and pack support with mule trains, crew leadership, technical oversight, and safety measures.

“Folks just need to show up and have a great, great attitude and work hard," said Kipp. “Depending on the length of trip, there may be a day off for a little day hikes or doing a little fishing or whatever folks might want to do.”

The projects are open for preview on the BMWF website and beginning Monday, March 11th they are open for registration.

Proceeds from the upcoming MountainFilm on Tour Festival will help fund the adventure trips.

The festival makes a stop Thursday at the Myrna Loy Center in Helena at 6:00 p.m., and the following night at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center in Great Falls also at 6:00 p.m.

The film tour will also show in Missoula, Bigfork, and Whitefish.

