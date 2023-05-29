Bridger woman reported missing found dead

BRIDGER, MT — A missing 65-year-old Bridger woman has been found dead according to Bridger Police Chief Mike Buechler.

Chief Buechler confirmed Sunday evening that authorities had found the body of Laurie Olson, but did not release the location.

He says the case remains under investigation, but foul play is not suspected at this time.

(1st REPORT) Police in Bridger are searching for a missing woman. They say 65-year old Laurie Olson was last seen early Thursday morning.

Police Chief Mike Buechler says they began looking for Olson after conducting a welfare check Thursday and that neither friends or family have heard from her.

Anyone with information about Olson’s whereabouts is asked to call Bridger Police at 406-662-3116 or the Carbon County Sheriff's Office at 406-446-1234.



