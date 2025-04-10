Watch Now
Butte cemetery archway leveled by hit-and-run driver

MTN News
Police are looking for the person or people who knocked down the historic entryway arch at Mountain View Cemetery in Butte.

Historic Butte cemetery archway leveled by hit-and-run driver

Someone crashed into the century-old iron gate and arch to the cemetery off Harrison Avenue either late Monday or early Tuesday.

The gate and arch were completely ripped from the ground.

The cemetery owner suspects someone with a large RV or box truck crashed through the gate and then left the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Butte police at 406-497-1120.

