Watch
NewsAccident/Crash

Actions

Car crashes into convenience store near Whitefish

No serious injuries
items.[0].image.alt
Whitefish Fire Department
Mini Mart Carsh
Mini Mart Crash
Midway Mini Mart crash
Midway Mini Mart crash
Posted at 12:13 PM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 14:44:44-04

WHITEFISH — There were some pretty scary moments at a convenience store just south of Whitefish over the weekend.

Midway Mini Mart crash

Victor Workman, owner of Midway Mini Mart, said a man driving between 60 and 70 miles per hour drove across US Highway 93 and crashed into his store Saturday at around 9:45 p.m.

Midway Mini Mart crash

Workman said the driver plowed through part of a wall and several windows on the west side of the building.

Workman said six customers and two employees were in the store at the time of the incident and were uninjured; the driver of the car and one passenger avoided serious injuries.

Workman said the vehicle was roughly two feet from hitting the store's propane supply which could have caused a serious explosion.

Midway Mini Mart crash

He estimates it will cost between $20,000 and $30,000 to repair the damage done to the store.

Workman told MTN News that temporary fixes are in place and that the store remains open.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader