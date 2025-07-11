POWER — I competed in track and field when I was in high school, but pole vault was never something I attempted.

So I figured for the sixth edition of my summer series Challenging Charlton, I'd have Class C state champion Tanner Vick from Power High School teach me the basics.

WATCH TANNER TEACH ME HOW TO POLE VAULT:

Challenging Charlton: Power-Dutton/Brady's Tanner Vick

Vick cleared a personal-best 14 feet at the Class C state track and field meet at the end of May to claim the title.

Vick still has one more year in high school to keep improving, and he said his goal is to break the state Class C record next year of 15 feet, 3 inches.

If you live in the KRTV viewing area and would like to be considered for this series, send me an email at will.charlton@krtv.com or a message on Instagram @willcharltontv.

