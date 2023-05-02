Choteau Lion's Club is building a band shell stage

CHOTEAU — For the last few months, the Lion’s Club in Choteau has been constructing a shell stage for the entire community to use.

“You know, we spent a year and a half just planning on what it was going to look like and where it was going to sit,” says Lion’s Club member and contractor, Sean Darby.

He joined the club after being approached to build the structure.

It's been fantastic. It's a privilege to be a part of this year,” he says.

Built almost entirely off of donations, the lumber was secured locally in the fall, and trimming began indoors in the winter. Now the cut lumber is being erected at City Park.

“Folks come by as people are building, they they talk to our our craftsmen and our laborers who are working on stuff and are just in awe of of how much work is being done and how much was done over the winter,” says Lion’s Club Treasurer Steve Dogiakos.

The club is hoping to debut the stage at the Choteau Brewfest, the first week of July.

“We're looking forward to being able to use this awesome band shell and the great acoustics that it's going to produce. We're also looking at ways we can use it in addition to bring other acts to Choteau and increase visitor tourism to the community,” says Dogiakos.



