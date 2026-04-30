CHOTEAU — Choteau Schools Superintendent Matthew Cornelius is gaining international attention after his scientific paper on human consciousness was peer-reviewed and published in an academic journal, an achievement that is now taking him all the way to Chile.

“I took a shot and I wrote an article to a scientific journal, and next thing you know, it went through the peer review process, and they decided to publish my paper,” Cornelius said.

Brianna Juneau talks with Cornelius - watch the video here:

Choteau schools superintendent publishes scientific paper

His research tackles one of the biggest and most complex questions in science: how human consciousness works.

“To tell you the truth, I did not expect in any way, shape or form for it to get even through the editor’s review process, let alone to go through the process wholly and be published,” he said.

At the center of his work is a bold idea—that the way humans experience the world may not be exactly what it seems.

Cornelius builds on a theory known as illusionism, which suggests that the inner experiences we feel like pain, happiness, or even seeing color, may not exist in the way we typically think. Scientists often call these internal sensations “qualia.”

His research goes a step further by explaining how the brain may create that experience.

According to Cornelius, the mind works through multiple layers including biology, brain predictions, and an internal “storytelling” process to construct the feeling of being conscious. In simpler terms, the brain isn’t just experiencing reality, it’s actively building the sense that we are experiencing it.

Now that work is opening doors on a global scale.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity to talk to folks around the world about my ideas,” Cornelius said.

He’s been invited to present his research at an upcoming international conference in Chile, where he’ll join leading experts in the field.

“These folks are like celebrities to me,” he said. “So it’s just going to be really, really neat for me to be able to be within the same room as these folks, let alone potentially being able to speak with them.”

But for Cornelius, the impact of this moment goes beyond the scientific community.

As both a superintendent and longtime science teacher, he hopes his journey inspires students to think bigger.

“I want to show the kids to aim high, be creative, be curious, take big shots, question everything,” he said.

Cornelius says the support from his community has made the experience even more meaningful.

“We have really great kids over here in Choteau, and they’ve been really supportive. This is just a really exciting experience—it’s really neat for me,” he said.

As he prepares to head to Chile, Cornelius says he’s not just representing his research—he’s representing his students and the idea that even the biggest scientific questions are within reach.

His paper is titled "The Wet Room: consciousness, code, and the architecture of illusion."

Here is the abstract of his paper: