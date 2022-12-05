Chouteau County hosted its annual “Country Christmas” over the weekend. There were festive events in Fort Benton, Virgelle, Geraldine, and Shonkin.

Schoolchildren decorated luminarias, each one honoring a person suffering from or lost to cancer.

Hundreds of the lights were displayed along the bridge and on the levee.

The Chouteau County Cancer support group has been doing this for 17 years.



TRENDING

