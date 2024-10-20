CASCADE — Stockmens Bank of Cascade, family-operated and owned for 110 years, is merging with Citizens Alliance Bank of Minnesota.

Citizens Alliance Bank is familiar with small-town banking and has pledged to uphold a commitment to community banking.

Citizens Alliance Bank will buy Stockmens Bank

The president of Stockmens Bank, Michael Moore, told MTN News: "Our digital banking for our customers should improve. The products that we can offer are probably going to be more than they have been in the past, but the relationships with our staff and employees at the bank should stay the same. No. Nobody's changing. Nobody's leaving their job.”

Chad Forkrud, president of Citizens Alliance Bank, said in a news release, “Citizens Alliance Bank intends to maintain a continued presence in Cascade. Commitment to the customers and employees of Stockmens Bank will not change. Customers will be doing business with the same individuals that they interact with today."

Citizen’s Alliance Bank and Stockmen’s representatives anticipate regulatory approval in the 4th quarter of 2024 and then closing the transaction in early 2025.

