Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Clay Arts Guild of Helena holiday pop-up shop is open

Clay Arts Guild of Helena holiday pop-up shop is open
MTN News
Clay Arts Guild of Helena holiday pop-up shop is open
Clay Arts Guild of Helena holiday pop-up shop is open
Posted

HELENA — The annual Clay Arts Guild of Helena holiday pop-up shop is open. This year, the shop is in the former Joslin’s Furniture location on the corner of Euclid Avenue and N. Benton Avenue.

This year’s shop features work from about 50 artists. It includes everything from mugs and plates to ornaments and vases.

Marian Davidson reports - watch the video:

Clay Arts Guild of Helena holiday pop-up shop is open

According to Mike Dyrdahl with the Clay Arts Guild of Helena, 75% of profits from sales go to the artists and 25% helps cover expenses.

The Clay Arts Guild of Helena was started in 1999. It’s a nonprofit with over 100 practicing clay artists, and it offers a community workspace, classes, seminars and more.

Dyrdahl said this is the Clay Arts Guild of Helena’s 20th holiday pop-up shop.

It is open every day from 10am-6pm, except for Mondays, through December 24.

TRENDING
Obituary: Rebecca "Becky" Lin Clark-Darko GFPS Foundation director Stephanie Becker is stepping down Deputy lifts 405 pounds after students complete reading challenge Browning students bring history to life with 'living wax museum'

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Contact Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App