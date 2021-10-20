LEWISTOWN — On Sunday night, Fergus High School senior Dylan Morris passed away after a car crash . Morris was a senior standout for the Eagles both on the wrestling mat and the football field.

As the news disseminated its way through the Montana football community, the Lewistown community and the Eagles football team have seen an outpouring of love and recognition through social media with pictures of Morris and a decal of his football number 71.

The decal will also be on the helmets of many of the teams throughout the conference including Havre, Laurel and Hardin.

“I think the best way we can honor him is with the decal but then to just play the game as hard as we can just like the way I know Dylan always did,” Laurel head coach Mike Ludwig said.

“As we move forward with our program, we just make it consistently aware just hey man enjoy each and every time you’re able to hangout with your friends,” Havre head coach Ryan Gatch added. “High school is just a short snip of time in your guys’ life and we want them to be outstanding years but know your best years are in front of you.”

Morris was entering his senior year being named a Second-Team All-State lineman for the Eagles as well as having reached the semifinals in the state wrestling tournament in the 2019-2020 school year.

Below is coach Derek Lear’s official statement regarding the passing of Morris:

Our players and staff would personally like to thank the community, Eastern A and other schools statewide that have supported us during this difficult time. This shows you the positive impact Dylan had on everyone he came in contact with on and off the football field or wrestling mat.

Dylan was the heart and soul of our team and of our school. I stress to my team on a daily basis to “Win the day,” I want each of these young men to be the best classmate, student, son, friend and community member. Dylan was a prime example of what the Fergus Football Family is all about.

This week will be especially difficult on everyone involved, but by following our WIN THE DAY mentality, we will push through this together. This coaching staff and team will continue to prepare for Friday night and the postseason with a 1-0 mindset.

I want to personally thank the Fergus High School staff that has helped this team, these students, my coaches and myself through this difficult time. We are stronger together and we are thankful for all you do.

Friday night Fergus High School will be honoring Dylan at our home football game against Miles City. The Fergus Football Family needs your support more than ever.

If you’d like to donate to the funeral expenses, the Morris family has asked that you donate to the Creel Funeral Home. For more updates, you can follow the Fergus High Football Facebook Page.