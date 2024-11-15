FAIRFIELD — Fans of Choteau’s Copper Creek Coffee shop have a new location to visit should they find themselves in the area, as a second location is opening along Central Avenue in Fairfield.

Copper Creek Coffee comes to Fairfield

Owner Brian Colesworthy tells MTN he originally intended to bring a Coffee Creek food truck to the area but couldn’t pass up on the offer for the brick and mortar.

“The reason for expansion was opportunity,” says Colesworthy. “The offer was too great to pass up, and we love Fairfield too.”

Thursday’s opening of the shop is an important anniversary for the business. It’s the same day, November 14th, the original shop was opened in Choteau.

Unlike the shop further north up the highway, this one will introduce something something that capitalizes on a need in Fairfield: more dining options.

Yes, you can expect pastries, blended drinks, and breakfast burritos every morning, but the shop is open until 8pm for a reason.

Once the kitchen is completed, stick around for dinner options. Colesworthy says they’ve found a chef who’s expressed interest in cooking, starting this Winter. Food items like savory sandwiches and pizzas may be available along with others.

Colesworthy says it’s a great opportunity to expand their brand in a new market.

“We can do a little bit more her in Fairfield then we can in Choteau. In Choteau, we have seven restaurants, so you don’t want to overstep,” he says.

Fairfield has been in need of more food options for since the closures of Cinders and the Cozy Corner within the last couple of years.

Manager of the Fairfield branch, Adelena Long, says she’s excited to start meeting a new customer base.

“I’ve loved working with the Choteau people and building relationship with our regulars in Choteau, and I'm excited to see the regulars in Fairfield now,” she says.

Copper Creek Coffee in Fairfield will be open six days a week from Monday-Saturday from 630am-8pm. They are located at 426 Central Avenue. You can also call the shop at 406-467-2577.

