Cut Bank police officer assists with 'Elf on the Shelf' surprise

CUT BANK — You’ve likely heard about the “Elf on the Shelf” but turns out spreading holiday cheer isn’t a valid legal defense. On Wednesday night in Cut Bank, Joe Hagberg enlisted the help of Cut Bank police officer Jenna Rock to surprise his 6-year old daughter Taci. Officer Rock knocked on their door and asked for Taci’s help identifying some suspects...

“I found these guys who say that they know you,” Rock said.

After Taci put on her shoes and coat she followed officer Rock to her patrol car.

When the door was opened the perpetrators were revealed to be:

“My elves!” Taci said.

Taci’s Elves on the Shelf, Elfie and Ella, detained for trespassing.

“I saw these guys trying to enter your house and I was going to take them to jail,” Rock said. “But since they’re your friends, they can stay with you.”

In the end, the elves were released with a just warning. Since they were visiting from the North Pole on Santa’s behalf, they had diplomatic immunity.

