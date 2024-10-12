In the several weeks, at least four teens have been killed in vehicle crashes across Montana. Crashes are the leading cause of death for teens in Montana, and the state has one of the highest teen driver death rates in the country.

Education and supervision are critical to prevent teen crash deaths

Many of these deaths are avoidable if the drivers adhere to the regulations in place for teen drivers.

In Montana, teens can begin the steps toward earning their license at the of fourteen and half, receiving a non-commercial learner’s permit if they are enrolled in a driver’s ed course.

Teen drivers go through a three-step program that aims to reduce risk while new drivers develop their driving skills.

At different stages in the process, restrictions include a curfew from 11pm to 5am, and a limited number of passengers.

The driver must remain free from traffic violations and all occupants of the vehicle must wear a seatbelt.

Penalties for violating these restrictions include community service or suspension of their license.



For the first six months, the teen must drive with adult supervision.

Even after the required supervised driving, the Montana Motor Vehicle Division recommends parents and guardians continue to supervise their teen’s driving even after the six month period ends.

MVD Express owner/CEO Janice Lucero says, “The key thing to keep people alive is to everybody wear the seatbelt, because if you're in a crash, the safest place to be is in your vehicle, not thrown out of the vehicle. So really emphasizing that, emphasizing the rules, the speed limits. Distracted driving is a huge thing. And it doesn't take a 15 year old or 16 year old or 17 year old to be distracted to cause a horrible crash, it's all of us”.

Of drivers of all ages who die in vehicle crashes in Montana each year, 7 out of 10 were not wearing a seatbelt. Most crash deaths happen when vehicles roll and occupants are ejected.

Without a seatbelt, you are 25 times more likely to be ejected from the vehicle, especially pickups and SUVs, which are more likely to roll.



From the Motor Vehicle Division website:

Step 1

Non-Commercial Learner Permit (NCLP)

There are two types of Learner Permits in Montana.

Driver Ed Learning Permit:Students who are 14.5 years old and are in a state-approved traffic education program and have met attendance and testing requirements are issued a permit from the instructor.

OR

Learner Permit:Students that are 15 years and older and have not attended a Driver Training Class. The permit is issued at Driver Exam Station.

Step 2:

First-Year Restricted License

When teens have satisfied all Step 1 requirements, they may apply for a First-Year Restricted License at an MVD Driver License Station.

Step 3:

Full Privilege Driver License

First-Year Restricted License restrictions automatically end on the date indicated on the back of the driver license, or when the individual turns 18, whichever occurs first. Once the teenager reaches Step 3, the driver license confers full privileges.

For more on teen driving regulations, click here.

