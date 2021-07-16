Emergency crews respond to incident at Vaughn bar

VAUGHN — Law enforcement officers are at the scene of an incident at the Office Bar in Vaughn.

Authorities have not yet released any details, but witnesses outside told MTN that there was a shooting.

A Mercy Flight helicopter from Benefis Health System was dispatched to the scene, and a ground ambulance was seen leaving the site just after 9 p.m.

Volunteer fire department - including Vaughn and Sun Prairie - were at the scene providing assistance to Cascade County Sheriff's deputies.

The Office Bar is at 128 US Highway 89.

We will update you when we get more information.