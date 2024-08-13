Fairfield will implement watering restrictions

Fairfield has seen a drop in their well water levels due to hot weather and irrigation canals being shut off earlier than normal, resulting in water use limits beginning next week in an attempt to conserve water and allow the wells to recover.

The limited amounts of snow and rainfall caused irrigation canals to shut off earlier in the season than usual, in turn causing Fairfield’s eight wells to be the lowest they’ve been in years, average of 2 to 3 feet below what they were last year.

Water Superintendent for Public Works in Fairfield Chuck Dale says this will have an effect on the irrigation season come next spring. Dale explains, “Right now things aren't real scary, but next spring they could get that way. We're a year behind usually, and we'll start seeing that cut next year in the spring”.

In order to conserve water for next spring, the town will implement a watering restriction for residents. The watering restriction will go in effect until further notice starting Monday, August 19th, allowing residents to water every other day.

The restrictions for watering are as follows:



- The West side of town (west of Fourth St.) will be allowed to water Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 6pm to A8am.

- The East side of town (east of Fourth St.) will be allowed to water Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 6pm to 8am.

- All residents will be allowed to water on Sundays.

One of the biggest uses of water is watering lawns and gardens. The hope with these restrictions is to conserve water so the wells can replenish enough for irrigation season next spring.

While the restriction only applies to watering, the town hopes to bring public awareness to the amount of water they are using inside their homes as well. Dale says, “Pay attention to any leaks you may have in the house, a small leak adds up. Toilets, we see a lot that are running, you know, you hear them run all the time, it's amazing how much water they can go through. Pay attention to what's going on in your own house and you can help out all the way around.”

While this year has been especially dry, the well water levels in Fairfield have been on the decline for the past few years. Last month, the Fairfield Town Council approved a study to locate more well water, working with Great West Engineering on well and aquifer testing, as well as water quality sampling. This project will be discussed further at the upcoming Fairfield Town Council meeting Tuesday, August 13th.

