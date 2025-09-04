Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fawn shot and left to waste on archery range in Billings

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks
GREAT FALLS — A young deer was shot with an arrow and left to waste on an archery range in Yellowstone County.

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) responded on Tuesday, September 2, 2025 to a report of a mule deer fawn that had been shot with an arrow in the hindquarters and left to waste on the property of the Billings Rod & Gun Club archery range.

FWP Warden Courtney Tyree believes the fawn was shot at least a week ago.

Club staff noticed the smell of decomposition and discovered the deer, which still has the arrow protruding.

The property is about a mile west of the airport.

Anyone who has information connected to the incident is encouraged to contact Warden Tyree at 406-860-7814 or ctyree@mt.gov, or visit the TIP-MONT website by clicking here.

You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

