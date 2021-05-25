Fergus County will host a two-day vaccination clinic

LEWISTOWN — The Fergus County Health Department is preparing to host a two-day Covid vaccination clinic.

Heath Thom, the Fergus County Nursing Director, said, “We have about 200 vaccines to offer for these two clinics. We do have Moderna and Johnson & Johnson available as well. Right now we’re at 35%, we would really like to see that number double, we’d like to get close to 70%, so we still have some work to do.”

Here are the details:

Fergus County Health Department on Tuesday, May 25

712 W Main St # 102, Lewistown Montana

Vaccinations offered: Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

PFIZER vaccination clinic at Fergus County Nurses office - courthouse. Open to anyone age 12 years and older. Please wear a short sleeve shirt, arrive no more than 5 minutes prior to appointment, will need to wait 15-30 minutes after vaccination. 2nd doses will be done on TUESDAY, JUNE 15TH

Clinic Hours: 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Available Appointments: 94

Special Instructions: If you are signing up for a second dose, you must get the same vaccine brand as your first dose.

Bank of the Rockies on Wednesday, May 26

401 West Main Street, Lewistown Montana

Vaccinations offered: Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

PFIZER vaccination clinic Fergus County Nurses Office is partnering with Bank of the Rockies to have a clinic at the Bank of the Rockies. Open to anyone age 12 years and older. Please wear a short sleeve shirt, arrive no more than 5 minutes prior to appointment, will need to wait 15-30 minutes after vaccination. 2nd doses will be done on WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16TH at Fergus County Nurses Office.

Clinic Hours: 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Available Appointments: 144

Special Instructions: If you are signing up for a second dose, you must get the same vaccine brand as your first dose.

To find the location of other vaccination clinics in Montana, click here to visit the MT Ready Clinic website .



The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Montana increased by 30 on Monday, and the statewide death toll since the pandemic began is 1,602, according to data compiled by MTN News. The number of active cases in the state is currently 912, according to MTN News, and there has been a cumulative total of 111,442 cases of the virus in Montana. Of the total cases, 108,9282 have recovered.

There are currently 71 people hospitalized for treatment of the virus, and the cumulative number of hospitalizations is 5,213. The number of tests performed in the state has reached 1,359,312, an increase of 471 during the previous 24-hour reporting period.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Montana is 796,401, and the number of residents who are fully immunized is 382,610.