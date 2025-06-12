WOLF CREEK — Drivers passing through the Wolf Creek area on Interstate 15 may notice slower traffic, but for good reason.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) has entered the final stage of a major, multi-year highway improvement project, applying a fresh chip seal to an eight-mile stretch of one of the state’s most weather-worn roadways.

VIDEO - Aneesa Coomer talks with affected business owners:

Final phase of I-15 roadwork begins near Wolf Creek

Orange construction cones once again line the interstate near Wolf Creek as the final phase of a two-year road rehabilitation project begins.

Over the last two years, MDT crews, partnering with Riverside Contracting, have removed and replaced about two feet of damaged pavement along the corridor. The upgrades haven’t stopped at the road surface, however. Crews have also improved drainage systems, replaced culverts, installed new fencing, cattle guards, guardrails, and signage.

The current and final phase includes applying a chip seal and final pavement markings designed to enhance the road’s durability and safety. While the work may briefly slow down travelers, it’s speeding up business for local establishments.

Sue Thomas, a bartender at the Oasis Bar in Wolf Creek, explains, “When we have construction in the neighborhood, business definitely picks up. We have a group of folks that park and live over by the Canyons Store while they're working here. So, the bar gets busier, the restaurant bar on the other side of the road gets busy, and of course, the Canyon Store is just busting.”

Robert Nielsen, who runs the Ono Grinds Hawaiian Grill food truck, says while the construction creates some inconvenience, it hasn’t negatively impacted his business.

“We get a little bit of the construction workers that come to eat,” Nielsen says, “But most of our clientele, most of the people, are coming on Recreation Road. It’s inconvenient, sure, for people getting on and off the off ramp, but they've been pretty tight about it—really quick about it. For town people it’s been pretty easy for us.”

Despite reduced speed limits and single-lane traffic expected for several more weeks, local sentiment is positive. Thomas says, “We get more business, we get a better road, a safer road, and we appreciate that.”

The improvements are part of MDT’s long-term plan to maintain safety and accessibility on Montana’s critical travel corridors—especially those prone to damage from the state’s harsh weather conditions.

More information about the planned improvements and construction activities can be found here.