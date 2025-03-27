A Polson home was heavily damaged by a fire on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

WATCH:

Fire damages Polson home; no injuries

The Polson Fire Department responded just before 9:30 p.m. to the intersection of Seventh Avenue East and Second Street East.

The fire was "fully involved and immediately threatening the residence next door."

Firefighters stopped it from spreading and used more than 10,000 gallons of water to extinguish the fire.

26 people from the Polson Fire Department and the Polson Rural Fire District responded to the scene, which was cleared within several hours.

No injuries were reported. No word at this point on the suspected cause of the fire, nor the estimated amount of damage.