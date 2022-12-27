Conrad family escapes house fire

A family in Conrad escaped a house fire on December 20, 2022. The family is currently living in a hotel, trying to deal with the aftermath.

Lindsey Jansen created a GoFundMe to help the family recover; it reads, in part: "My sister in law Nichole Mosley, just lost her house 5 days before Christmas to a fire. They were woken up to smoke and left the house with only the clothes on their back. The temperature right now is -19° and they have nothing, some of them don’t even have shoes."

Click here if you would like to help the family.

Jansen also said on social media: "My sister in law lost everything. Everyone in the house made it out with just the clothes on their back, but they lost their puppy in the fire. They had a roommate living with them and he was the one that woke everyone up and was able to get the 16 yr old out safely. He’s suffered some smoke inhalation injuries but will be okay."

There is no word at this point on the suspected cause of the fire.

