Fort Benton pool reopens as city leaders select option for pool restoration

Residents will soon be able to dive back into the Fort Benton swimming pool, scheduled to reopen Thursday, July 31 after an extended closure.

The pool closed on Thursday, July 17 after failing a state inspection due to a chemical imbalance. At a special city council meeting Monday, July 28th, Fort Benton Mayor Lanny Walker announced the chemical levels had successfully been re-balanced and the facility had been cleared to reopen by the state inspector.

Fort Benton pool reopens as leaders opt for restoration

Hours will be as follows:



July 31 & August 1: Open at 12:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 2: Regular hours resume

11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Monday - Friday 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m on Wednesday and Friday 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday



City officials also reached a final decision on the future of the swimming pool.

Council members voted 5-0 to pursue alternative #2 of the three options for pool restoration presented by the engineer. This option includes redoing plumbing and adding a pool liner, extending the life of the pool by 20-30 years, at a cost of roughly $1 million to $1.3 million.

The city’s grant writer is preparing a grant pre-application for up to $700,000 that is due Thursday, July 31st. Additional fundraising and grants will also be pursued.

For more information, you can call 406-622-9943 or visit their website.

